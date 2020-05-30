Coral Springs strip mall badly damaged by overnight fire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A fire broke out at a Coral Springs strip mall early Saturday, destroying the building's roof and causing parts of its facade to come crashing down.

First responders told Local 10 News it all started around 2:30 a.m. when Coral Springs police received a 911 call, alerting them about the fire.

By the time crews arrived, the flames were already shooting through the roof of the strip mall located at 1300 N University Drive.

While fire crews were eventually able put out the flames, they said every business still sustained some sort of damage, though some fared better than others.

The Mejon Salon and Spa is one of the affected businesses.

"Shock," said salon employee Gabby Moore. "I can’t believe this is happening."

Workers rushed to the business right after hearing the news, hoping to salvage whatever they could.

“Just assess the damage and maybe get some of our stuff out of there, see what we can do,” said Moore. "It could always be worse. At the end of the day, as long as everybody is OK. it’s all material things.