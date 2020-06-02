Miami-Dade police want to keep curfew in place through the weekend

MIAMI – Miami-Dade leaders are commending community organizers for advocating peaceful protests in recent days.

Still, the county’s police director says they continue to monitor chatter on social media, and he advocates keeping the 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew in place through the weekend.

“Moving forward, we are monitoring our intelligence out there in the community. With the help of the community, it’s been peaceful,” police director Freddy Ramirez said in a meeting with commissioners Tuesday morning. “We have a lot of peaceful protests going on. As you saw [Monday], we made no arrests. However, there still is a lot of rhetoric on social media. As you see around the country, things are very heated. That’s why I feel that we should continue with the curfew through the weekend so we can have consistency — in case any of these groups try to start something in our community.”

During @MiamiDadeCounty commission meeting commissioners + @MayorGimenez + @MiamiDadePD @MDPD_Director commended community organizers for peaceful protests. There’s a belief vandalism witnessed over the weekend instigated by outside agitators. That said, curfew stands. Why? 👇 pic.twitter.com/fVakmdkVWz — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) June 2, 2020

Commissioners praised protesters who prevented property damage when they stopped people who tried to break into a downtown CVS on Sunday night.

A peaceful protest Monday started in downtown Miami before making its way through the city’s historic Overtown neighborhood. The protests have been organized in response to George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Some business owners impacted by Saturday’s acts of vandalism and looting told Local 10 News that they believe the majority of damage done that night was instigated by outside agitators disrupting the intent of peaceful protests.

That view was echoed by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Tuesday.

“We do believe that there were outside agitators that wanted to create chaos here in Miami-Dade County,” Gimenez said. “But I think also that the police department showed the appropriate amount of strength and the appropriate amount of force. So we will protect the rights of the demonstrators to demonstrate and voice their opinion, as long as they do it peacefully. But we will not tolerate any kind of destruction of property or putting people’s lives in danger.”

“We want to make sure that we protect everybody’s right to protest. That’s an amendment, that’s a right of all Americans.” -@MiamiDadeCounty @MayorGimenez pic.twitter.com/jOR3U902d9 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) June 2, 2020

Gimenez has said that he doesn’t want beaches to reopen while there is still a curfew, so a continued curfew could keep those beaches closed. A decision has not been announced on the curfew or beaches yet.

Commissioners also discussed with Gimenez shutting down public transit in only targeted areas when that is deemed necessary, as the decision to close that on Saturday night left many people stranded.