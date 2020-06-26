Several Magic City Casino Jai-Alai players wait for coronavirus test results

MIAMI – Magic City Casino canceled Thursday’s Jai-Alai performances in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood after sending four players to get tested for the coronavirus.

Sandra Rodriguez, a spokesperson of the Magic City Casino, released a statement on Thursday night saying it was done in an abundance of caution.

“They will not be competing until results are received,” Rodriguez said.

Miami remains a hot zone during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report, the city recorded 16,925 were diagnosed with COVID-19.

To help reduce the spread, officers will be issuing civil penalties to repeat violators of the face mask rule in public places. The fines start at $50.

“We monitor our players with temperature checks and medical questions on a daily basis,” Rodriguez said.

