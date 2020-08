Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting and a crash on Friday night in Lauderhill.

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman, for the Lauderhill Police Department, a man who suffered gunshot wounds crashed his car into a pole at 2260 NW 59 Terr.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Santiago said doctors pronounced him dead.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

