Cleanup crew shows up to save downtown Hollywood businesses from strong, putrid smell

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A cleanup crew arrived on Thursday morning at the Red Thai & Sushi in downtown Hollywood to rescue the neighboring businesses from a strong, putrid smell. Even the face masks, neighbors said, couldn’t mask the unpleasant situation.

Without the cleanup, the rotten food — which included boxes of fly-infested putrescent fish and buckets of spoiled soy sauce — had been abandoned since a fire damaged the property Aug. 11 at 1924 Hollywood Blvd.

City officials attributed the delay to a tenant-landlord dispute between the restaurant owner and the owner of the building about who was going to cover the cleanup cost. Officials said Wednesday the two parties finally came to an agreement.

The restaurant owner said firefighters had deemed the structure unsafe, and the city had finally allowed the cleanup. The workers removed the garbage and they plan to focus on cleaning and disinfecting next.

A cleanup crew worked at a restaurant on Thursday about a week after it closed after a fire in downtown Hollywood. (Local 10 News)

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the arrival of the cleaning crew was good news for Christian Caseres. The entrepreneur had struggled with moving forward with his plans to open a neighboring repair shop for computers and mobile phones.

“We weren’t able to stay here to paint,” Caseres said about the unbearable, foul odor.

The cleanup crew had left for the day on Thursday evening, but they will be back on Friday morning to continue the process, Caseres hopes will conclude soon.

To our valued costumers we are saddened to announce that we are temporary closed due to circumstance(fire)..we will let you guys know when we get back to a normal business...Thank you ! Posted by Red Thai & Sushi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

