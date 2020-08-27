Inter Miami match against Atlanta United called off as players protest racial injustice

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC mutually decided not to play their scheduled match on Wednesday night as multiple sports teams protest racial injustice.

The cancellation comes as protests have broken out across professional sports following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

No other MLS games will be played on Wednesday, though a match between Orlando City and Nashville did go on as scheduled.

There were four other games on the slate but they will not go on.

The NBA called off its three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they would boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

Additionally, WNBA players did not take the court for any of the league's three scheduled games.

Major League Baseball also felt the impact of Wednesday’s protests, with the Milwaukee Brewers’ home game against the Cincinnati Reds being cancelled due to players’ decision.