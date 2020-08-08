Inter Miami CF future schedule released, will finally play first match at new Fort Lauderdale stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Better late than never, right?

Over four months after its initially scheduled home opener, Inter Miami CF will play its first match in South Florida later this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, Inter Miami will host Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the club, a determination has not been made regarding opening the stadium to fans.

The original home opener that was scheduled for March 14 against the LA Galaxy was cancelled two days before the scheduled kickoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Miami resumed its season in Orlando during the MLS Is Back Tournament last month, dropping the three group stage matches it played.

The team's last game was against NYCFC on July 20, a 1-0 loss.

A total of six games have been added to Inter Miami's Schedule, three home and three away.

Games at Inter Miami CF Stadium are the Aug. 22 match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 26 against Atlanta United FC and Sunday, Sept. 6 against Nashville SC.

The full schedule can be found by clicking here.

Inter Miami has struggled thus far during its inaugural season, currently holding an 0-5-0 record and waiting for the franchise's first victory.

The club will now have two opportunities to pick up that elusive first win while playing on its home pitch.

Should a determination be made that fans are permitted to attend games, all home game tickets will be available one game at a time.

Current season ticket holders will receive priority advance opportunities for tickets.