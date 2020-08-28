Broward man stored hundreds of files with child porn, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 19-year-old man confessed to being obsessed with child pornography after detectives found about 1,000 files in his computers and phones, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Officers arrested Alexander Moncada on Thursday at his home at 7411 NW 1st Ct., according to Sgt. Viola Judon, a spokeswoman for the department.

Federal agents started to investigate an IP address associated with Moncada that was using social media to download shared files of child pornography about 8 p.m., May 13, 2019, according to Judon.

Pembroke Pines detectives worked with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FBI agents as part of the Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force program.

The task force served a search warrant on July 14 at Moncada’s home, and they seized his computers and phones. Moncada was arrested on Thursday. He is at the BSO main jail facing charges of possession of child pornography, sexual performance by a child, and transmission of pornography.

Officers are asking anyone who has suspicions of child sexual exploitation to contact the ICAC Task Force in Broward at 954-888-5354 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

