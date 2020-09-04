Food For Thought campaign begins in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – September is Hunger Action Month. It’s a time when people all across the nation take a stand against hunger.

WPLG Local 10 News partnered with Publix Supermarkets to help families in South Florida who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team’s Food For Thought campaign events began on Friday at Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill.

The team joined the public school’s drive-through event with 100 bags of food and 100 bags of new children’s books, and is preparing to surprise more South Florida residents this month.

