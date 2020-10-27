Water main break causes flooding in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A water main break caused flooding on Tuesday west of the Shula Golf Club in Miami Lakes.

Jennifer L. Messemer-Skold, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, said an 8-inch pipe at Gage Place and Cow Pen Road was to blame.

Police officers diverted traffic away from the flooded streets. The department received a report about 9 a.m. and the crews' priority was to reroute the water flow to stop the leak.

Workers also had to excavate to inspect the pipe before deciding whether the pipe needs to be repaired or replaced, according to Messemer-Skold.