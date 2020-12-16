Burglar steals Miami family’s citron-crested cockatoo Peaches

MIAMI – Norma Magarin said she has been missing her companion of 18 years and she needs the public’s help to find her.

It has been more than two weeks since a burglar stole Peaches, her cockatoo, from her home in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Kimberly Machado, Magarin’s daughter-in-law, said Magarin has been very depressed since she loves the citron-crested cockatoo like family.

“It’s shameful that they did it,” Machado said.

Magarin said she heard Peaches’ cry for help about 6 a.m., on Nov. 30th, near the intersection of Northwest 31st Street and Fifth Avenue.

Magarin said she rushed to check up on Peaches, but the front gate and the bird’s cage were both cut and her beloved white bird was gone.

Machado said a burglar had stolen Peaches before in 2011, but they were able to recover her. Magarin had added a lock to Peaches’ sleeping area, but it was not enough.

Magarin is hoping that with the public’s help, Peaches will be back home for Christmas.

“Bring her back. We are not asking to arrest anyone, just bring her back. We are just worried,” Machado said, before Magarin added, “Please! Please!”

Magarin said Peaches receives a weekly vitamin, so she is asking anyone with information about the cockatoo’s whereabouts to call 786-295-8482.