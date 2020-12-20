Coronavirus: Florida reports 8,401 new cases Sunday, 95 resident deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,401 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and another 95 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Miami-Dade County’s troublesome trend continued, with another day of reporting more than 2,000 cases.
The state has now reported 1,201,566 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 20,568 resident deaths, according to the health department.
Florida has also reported that at least 293 non-resident deaths have occurred here, and there have been at least 59,995 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 7.89%.
Deaths confirmed in the past day include 16 in Miami-Dade County, eight in Broward County, three in Palm Beach County and one in Monroe County.
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis said this was a historic week for our country. The first vaccine shots in the state were given to hospital workers on Monday and Tuesday at South Florida hospitals and at long-term facilities midweek. “Keep hanging in there, more help is on the way,” DeSantis said.
He also announced the distribution locations for the new Moderna vaccine that is expected to arrive in Florida next week.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 274,117 (+2,019)
Deaths: 4,066 (+16)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.15%
BROWARD
Cases: 127,240 (+838)
Deaths: 1,776 (+8)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.90%
MONROE
Cases: 4,010 (+14)
Deaths: 33 (+1)
Yesterday’s positivity: 2.71%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 76,602 (+459)
Deaths: 1,819 (+3)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.56%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 76.4 million. There have been more than 1.6 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 17.6 million confirmed cases, with more than 316,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 26 and 27 combined: 17,344
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
