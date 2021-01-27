Florida reports 8,408 new coronavirus cases, 4th straight day under 10,000

State health officials confirmed 8,408 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and reported another 160 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Florida has now verified 1,676,171 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 25,833 resident deaths, according to the department of health.
Another 416 non-residents have died within the state, and there have been at least 71,155 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in Florida since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths verified in the past day include nine in Miami-Dade County, 12 in Broward County, one in Monroe County and 14 in Palm Beach County.
The state has gone four straight days with fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases after four consecutive days above that mark. It’s the first time the state had four consecutive days under 10,000 new cases since Dec. 6-9.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed to be caused by variants in Florida has doubled from 46 last week to at least 92, raising concerns that a more contagious strain is spreading.
At least 1,494,003 vaccines have been administered in Florida, with 203,846 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 161,868 vaccinations, Broward has had 132,141 and Monroe 5,990, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the latest numbers reflect that the state has now vaccinated more than 1 million seniors 65 and older in the state, most in the nation.
The statewide positivity rate on yesterday’s testing was 10.19%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 364,123 (+1,522)
Deaths: 4,768 (+9)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.10%
BROWARD
Cases: 168,653 (+653)
Deaths: 2,062 (+12)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.63%
MONROE
Cases: 5,218 (+19)
Deaths: 40 (+1)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.18%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 103,862 (+367)
Deaths: 2,139 (+14)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.13%
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 100.4 million. There have been more than 2.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed over 25.4 million cases and has had more than 426,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Jan. 27: 8,408
- Jan. 26: 9,594
- Jan. 25: 8,720
- Jan. 24: 9,535
- Jan. 23: 12,311
- Jan. 22: 13,719
- Jan. 21: 12,873
- Jan. 20: 11,914
- Jan. 19: 9,816
- Jan. 18: 8,002
- Jan. 17: 11,093
- Jan. 16: 12,119
- Jan. 15: 16,875
- Jan. 14: 13,720
- Jan. 13: 13,990
- Jan. 12: 14,896
- Jan. 11: 11,576
- Jan. 10: 12,313
- Jan. 9: 15,445
- Jan. 8: 19,530
- Jan. 7: 19,816
- Jan. 6: 17,783
- Jan. 5: 15,431
- Jan. 4: 11,256
- Jan. 3: 10,603
- Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
- Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
- Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
