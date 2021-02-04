Sunrise FBI tragedy: Funeral arrangements being made for agents

SUNRISE, Fla. – Funeral arrangements are being made for the two FBI agents who were fatally shot serving a search warrant at a Sunrise apartment complex Tuesday.

Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36, are being remembered as heroes who battled crimes against children in South Florida.

Schwartzenberger’s body is now at the Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pompano Beach. Alfin’s body is at Fred Hunter’s in Hollywood.

No date has been set for their funerals.

Police remain outside the Water Terrace apartment complex, guarding what is still an active crime scene more than 48 hours after child pornography suspect David Lee Huber opened fire on the agents early Tuesday morning. Huber killed himself after the standoff.

Two agents who suffered multiple gunshot wounds have been released from the hospital. A third injured agent was treated at the scene Tuesday. None of the three have been identified by the FBI.

Sky 10 was above evidence markers that investigators placed next to every bullet hole in the window and door of Huber’s first-floor unit.

Sources say the 55-year-old computer consultant was armed with a rifle, ready to shoot and kill, as he watched the FBI agents through his Ring doorbell camera.

When the agents made entry, Huber opened fire.

The shooting, one of the deadliest in FBI history, is raising questions about the agents’ preparedness ahead of the raid.

Experts say the tragedy is a sobering reminder of the danger agents face every day executing search warrants.

“Even if they did everything right, what happened [Tuesday] still could’ve happened if you have a determined violent opponent,” said Chris Nelson, who served for 26 years in the FBI in California.