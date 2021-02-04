Woman who lived above FBI killer says there were ‘instant red flags’

SUNRISE, Fla. – April Evans used to live in the Sunrise apartment complex, just one floor above David Lee Huber, the man the FBI says killed two of their special agents and then himself Tuesday.

She remembers sensing “instant red flags” upon meeting him.

“Just being in his space 10 seconds or more, it was clear there was some sort of disconnect,” Evans says.

She says Huber, who was 55, was a loner and didn’t speak with his neighbors, that he would ignore them if they tried.

“What struck me as strange about him is that Mr. Huber would never speak,” Evans recalls. “And I don’t care how close of proximity you were to him, if you would attempt to speak to him, he usually would not, he would just look the other way, speed up, walk a bit faster, or he would kind of just grumble a response, kind of mumble under his voice and keep walking.”

When she heard about what happened early Tuesday morning at the Water Terrace apartment complex, Evans says she knew who it was before it was even confirmed.

“I said, ‘Oh my God ... that was that guy downstairs!” she said. “I knew who it was before I saw his picture.”

Sources say Huber, a computer consultant, was armed with a rifle, ready to shoot and kill, as he watched the FBI agents through his Ring doorbell camera.

They were at his ground-level unit to serve a federal court-ordered warrant in a violent crimes against children case.

When the agents made entry, Huber opened fire, killing Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36, and injuring three others.

The injured agents have not been identified, but the two that were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds have since been released. The other was treated at the scene.

Records show Huber got divorced in 2016 after 16 years of marriage, and that he was a father of three. He had traffic tickets, but he didn’t have a criminal record. The Federal Aviation Administration reports Huber received his commercial pilot certificate on May 23, 1994.

On Thursday, more than 48 hours after the tragic incident, the apartment complex was still an active crime scene, with agents still combing for evidence, trying to piece together how the raid went wrong.

From a distance, Local 10 cameras could see bullet holes all over the home, a glance into just how violent the encounter was.

Schwartzenberger and Alfin both specialized in cyber crimes, specifically against children.

Funeral arrangements are being made for the two fallen agents, who are being remembered as heroes in the South Florida community and beyond.