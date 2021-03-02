Former Broward pediatrician facing child porn charges will remain behind bars until trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida pediatrician facing child pornography charges is heading back to jail.

Michael Mizrachy, 49, was arrested in January and is now facing federal charges.

He was initially charged in a Broward Circuit Court but was recently re-arrested by federal agents during a hearing.

On Monday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida announced Mizrachy would be “held without bond pending trial on a federal charge of possession of child pornography.”

Mizrachy had initially posted $30,000 bond after pleading not guilty.

If convicted, Mizrachy will face up to 20 years in prison.

RELATED LINKS

Broward pediatrician arrested for child porn will now face federal charges

Broward pediatrician admits sexual attraction to children, arrest report says

Ad

Pediatrician facing child porn charges ordered to stay away from minors

Popular South Florida pediatrician arrested on child pornography charges