Miami-Dade’s newest COVID-19 vaccine sites open with eligibility rules enforced

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Lines were long Thursday at the new FEMA-supported, state-run COVID-19 vaccination satellite site at Allen Park Community Center in North Miami Beach.

It’s one of two new walk-up sites that opened Thursday, along with one at the Miami Springs Community Center.

“You see that the people have the desire to get the shot. The need is there,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo. “People are encouraged to come out and get the vaccine. Everyone wants to get back to normalcy and that’s what we are looking to achieve as a city.”

One person who had reached the front of the line said he had been there for three hours.

Staff administering the shots are requiring the state’s vulnerability form (signed by a doctor) or a doctor’s prescription indicating a patient is extremely vulnerable for anyone looking to get the vaccine as a vulnerable patient.

The state has made those requirements clear over the past two days after some young adults said they got a dose without a doctor’s note or conditions that make them vulnerable.

On Thursday, staff members screened people to make sure they were eligible for the shot at the FEMA-supported sites in Miami-Dade County. The main hub at Miami Dade College’s North Campus had a shorter line than in recent days when people not eligible showed up trying to get inoculated.

Sergio Carvalho, who wasn’t eligible, didn’t get the vaccine Thursday.

“Yesterday I had friends, they got vaccinated. But today they said no chance,” he said.

Younger Florida residents may not need to wait too much longer, though. The federal government says it is working to produce enough vaccines for every adult who wants one to get one by May.

“We’re going to do an age-based approach, but I do think once we get into April, it may be anyone that’s eligible under the [emergency use authorization], we may just be able to open it up,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We’re not there yet, but we may be able to do that.”

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said Thursday that 65% of the seniors in his county have been vaccinated

“It seems clear that, if there are no unexpected problems with the variants, every adult Broward resident that wants a vaccine should have received at least the first shot in the next approximately two months,” he said.

DeSantis has already announced that all Floridians 60 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, and shortly after that the target age will drop to 55.

The two new FEMA-supported satellite sites are located at:

Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach

Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs

Both are planned to be open March 11-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They will be able to administer 500 vaccines per day and are first-come, first-served — with no appointments.

The main hub remains at Miami Dade College’s North Campus. But satellite sites are intended to move around every week or so to allow different parts of the community to have access to vaccines. (The previous satellites in Sweetwater and Florida City closed Wednesday.)

If you got your first vaccine at one of the satellite sites that closed, when it comes time for your second dose, you can get that at one of the satellite sites that are running at the time, or at the main hub at Miami Dade College’s North Campus. (Reminder, if you got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only one dose is needed.)

For a copy of the state’s “determination of extreme vulnerability” form that must be signed by a doctor, click here.

Vaccine opportunity Friday in Hialeah

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez announced that his city will have a vaccination site open Friday for people 65 or older, plus certain front-line workers.

Vaccines will be administered at Milander Center (4800 Palm Ave.) on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. Only first-time shots will be given at the site.

A driver’s license or Florida ID is necessary.

Front-line workers, firefighters, police, education workers and health workers will be welcomed and must present both their Florida ID and workplace credentials.