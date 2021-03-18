2 FEMA-funded satellite sites open in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – People arrived early Thursday morning to the new Charles Hadley Park COVID-19 vaccination site in Miami to secure their place in line.

The line was moving quickly and no appointment was needed.

One of those who received the vaccine Thursday was Billy Taylor, 64, who has been blind ever since he caught a rare infection at age 25.

“Spinal meningitis. That’s when I lost my eyesight, 1985. But I didn’t let it stop me,” he said.

Taylor went to the Charles Hadley Park site with his friend, Deidra Crittendon, to get vaccinated.

The park in Miami’s Model City neighborhood is one of two FEMA-funded satellite sites that opened Thursday morning.

The other is located at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

Staff members are prepared to administer 500 Pfizer vaccines at each location.

The main FEMA-funded hub at Miami Dade College’s North Campus used to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they ran out of stock.

Ad

Supply concerns is something that was discussed Thursday morning during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Ron DeSantis and public health officials.

“We thought by the time we would get into April the flood gates would open. As of right now, we’re projected to get no additional Johnson & Johnson for the foreseeable future,” the governor said. “Now, we know eventually we’re going to start getting more Moderna, more J&J and more Pfizer. That will happen. But it isn’t going to happen over the next couple of weeks, it seems.”

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds public health roundtable in Tallahassee:

Staff at the satellite sites will administer doses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday next week.

The sites will close, but then reopen so people can come back for their second doses.

Taylor and his friend look forward to it.

“I feel good. I feel great. I feel safe. And I thank God and Jesus Christ,” Crittendon, 64, said.

Ad

The satellite sites change every week so different, underserved communities can have access to the vaccine.