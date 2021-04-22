Federal charge dropped against man arrested following disappearance of Leila Cavett

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A federal charge has been dropped against Shannon Ryan, who was arrested last year following the disappearance of a young mother in Hollywood.

Ryan was initially charged with kidnapping after surveillance video showed Ryan’s car directly in front of an apartment complex shortly before the woman’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found there on the morning of July 26, 2020. Cellphone data also indicated that Ryan was near the apartment complex at that time, authorities said.

Ryan told the FBI he was in the area to exam a nail in his tire.

He is now facing a single charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Ryan was never charged in the disappearance of Leila Cavett, 21, and her body has never been found.

According to an FBI agent who spoke during a hearing last year, Cavett traveled to Hollywood to become Ryan’s apprentice. Ryan is a self-proclaimed witch.

Ryan, however, told investigators that Cavett had come to Hollywood to sell him her pickup truck for $3,000.

Walmart and RaceTrac cameras in Hollywood were key in following the actions of both Cavett and Ryan over a three-day period.

The last time Cavett was seen alive was last July inside the Race Trac gas station.

A criminal complaint states that Ryan used his phone to search for commercial garbage pickup dates in Hollywood, and was seen by a gas station employee using one of the RaceTrac dumpsters. The employee said they later noticed children’s toys and women’s clothing inside.

The FBI has conducted multiple searches of the landfill where trash from the gas station is dumped, but they did not find Cavett’s body.

The order of dismissal filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida does not state why the federal charge was dropped.

Anyone with information about Cavett’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact them by going to FBI.GOV/TIPS.