Suspect charged with murder in case of missing mother Leila Cavett

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are charging a suspect with murder in the case of a missing mother.

39-year-old Shannon Ryan has been charged with second degree murder, Hollywood police announced Tuesday night.

Shannon Ryan. (WPLG)

He’s also been charged with tampering with evidence, police said.

Ryan was already behind bars on child neglect charges.

This all stems from the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett last summer.

Her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in Miramar the morning after she vanished.

Ryan was the last known person to see Cavett alive.

RELATED LINKS

Federal charge dropped against man arrested in Leila Cavett case; woman’s body never found

FBI continues searching Broward landfill following young mother’s disappearance

Ad

Day 2: Investigators back at landfill searching for clues in Leila Cavett’s disappearance