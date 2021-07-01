THE LATEST: Death toll rises to 18 in Surfside, Biden to meet with rescuers, families affected by collapse

Death toll rises to 18 in Surfside, 2 children confirmed among the deceased

SURFSIDE, Fla. – It is now exactly a week since the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside and the death toll currently stands at 18.

Another 145 people remain unaccounted for, as of Thursday morning.

Later in the morning, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with the search and rescue crews, as well as the families affected by the tragedy.

The bodies of two children were found Wednesday, sisters who were just 4 and 10 years old. The bodies of their parents have also been recovered.

“We’re now standing united once again with this terrible revelation that children are the victims, as well,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “So in the worst of times we come together and we pray together.”

Minutes before the structure collapse, a tourist heard a rumble and recorded video of the parking garage area of the condominium. Water could be seen pouring from a ceiling that had already caved in.

“I thought it was an accident or something,” the tourist said.

About seven minutes later, the catastrophic collapse unfolded.

You can hear the shock and emotion in their voices on a voicemail that resident Raysa Rodriguez left for her brother as she signaled for her neighbors to get out.

“Oh my God! What the hell! Yani! The whole entire building is gone!” she screamed.

Rescuers have spent the past week digging through the debris, using a color-coded grid system to map out fallen bedrooms and living rooms.

“The rescue teams start to search and dig according to that model,” Commander Golan, from the Israeli search and rescue team, said.

About half of the 12-story building is now pancaked. The National Institute of Standards and Technology, which investigated the World Trade Center collapses is now helping figure out why this happened.

“This will be a fact finding, not fault finding technical investigation,” said NIST Director James Olthoff. “It will take time -- possibly years.”

“In any building collapse, we would want to understand how the building was designed, how it was constructed, modified and maintained,” added Judith Mitrani-Reiser, of the NIST.

Officials are expected to provide another update on the collapse around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Below is a list of those who have been confirmed to be deceased following Thursday’s collapse:

· Lucia Guara: 10 years old; recovered 6/30/2021

· Emma Guara: 4 years old; recovered 6/30/2021

· Anaely Rodriguez: 42 years old; recovered 6/30/2021

· Andres Giannitsopoulos: 21 years old; recovered 6/30/2021

· Hilda Noriega: 92 years old; recovered 6/29/2021

· Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz: 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021

· Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

· Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

