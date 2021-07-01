Engineers consider demolishing what is left standing of Champlain South to continue search

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A group of structural engineers worked to make a recommendation Thursday about what needed to be done to continue the search-and-rescue operation in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.
Search-and-rescue teams haven’t been able to work at Champlain Towers South since 2:11 a.m. Monitors detected shifts in what is left of the L-shaped building that partially collapsed last week.
Engineers considered the pros and cons of demolishing what is left standing of the southern section of the 12-story building. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he was preparing for the possibility. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will make a decision.
“Once the decision is made I didn’t want there to be like another day setting up the demolition if that was the decision, so I directed my building official to start talking to those demolition companies,” Burkett said.
The oceanside property at 8777 Collins Ave., is across the street from Veterans Park, a space that can be useful if there was a demolition. The official death toll stands at 18, and 145 people remain unaccounted for, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Ad
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters Thursday morning there were additional concerns for building stability. The concrete slabs of the southern part of the 12-story building that didn’t collapse were moving.
Comisky said there was also up to a foot of movement in a large hanging column. The shifts threatened support columns in the underground parking garage. The more than 300 people who have been working on the operation were at risk.
Crews first accessed the compact mountain of pancaked concrete through the garage hours after the collapse. The rescue teams had been tunneling through in groups of 10 to 12. They worked through intermittent rain and spontaneous fires.
The work with heavy equipment also came to a halt. A team of structural engineers was assessing the situation. With Tropical Storm Elena approaching, the safety plans were quickly changing.
Ad
President Joe Biden visited Surfside Thursday to meet with the relatives of the victims, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Levine Cava, and other local leaders.
Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."