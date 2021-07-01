MDFR chief explains why search operation in Surfside came to a halt

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search-and-rescue teams haven’t been able to work at Champlain Towers South on Thursday since 2:11 a.m. Monitors detected shifts in what is left of the L-shaped building that partially collapsed last week, in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.
The official death toll stands at 18, and 145 people remain unaccounted for, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters Thursday morning there were additional concerns for building stability. The concrete slabs of the southern part of the 12-story building that didn’t collapse were moving.
Comisky said there was also up to a foot of movement in a large hanging column. The shifts threatened support columns in the underground parking garage. The more than 300 people who have been working on the operation were at risk.
Crews first accessed the compact mountain of pancaked concrete through the garage hours after the collapse. The rescue teams had been tunneling through in groups of 10 to 12. They worked through intermittent rain and spontaneous fires.
The work with heavy equipment also came to a halt. A team of structural engineers was assessing the situation to make recommendations. And with Tropical Storm Elena approaching the Caribbean and potentially affecting Florida, the safety plans in Surfside were quickly changing.
President Joe Biden visited Surfside Thursday to meet with the relatives of the victims, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and other local leaders.
