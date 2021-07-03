Remaining structure at Surfside building collapse site will be demolished

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Workers peer up at the rubble pile at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue workers, who have had to contend with summer rainstorms, fires within the debris, and the threat of collapse from the still standing portion of the building, were not visible atop the rubble on Thursday morning, as scores of people remain missing one week after the collapse.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The standing structure at the Champlain Towers South collapse site will be demolished in the coming days.

When speaking during Saturday morning’s media conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said new information from an expert in demolition allowed officials to determine the building could be brought down sooner than initially anticipated.

Levine Cava said she signed an order to bring down the building on Friday.

“We decided yesterday to proceed with the demolition,” she said. “As to who would conduct the demolition, a new possibility arose, and that person is evaluating the scene right now.”

Officials are hopeful the remaining structure can be brought down in the next 36 hours, ahead of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Elsa.

“Engineers are on site, they are still conducting their due diligence, so we do not have an exact time frame at this time,” Levine Cava said.

The company being used to bring the building down is CDI Controlled Demolition Inc.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said charges would be used in the controlled demolition.

“This proposed demolition is a very narrow footprint, so we’re not looking at major impacts to the area, or additional evacuations,” said Levine Cava.

During Saturday’s press conference, Levine Cava said two bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight.

There have been 24 deaths attributed to the collapse while 124 people remain unaccounted for, as search efforts have been hindered due to concerns with the remaining structure.

“The numbers are fluid and will continue to change,” the mayor said.