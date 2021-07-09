Haitian police officers identify 20 suspects in Haitian president’s assassination

MIAMI – Haiti’s police announced Friday evening that officers had detained the 18th Colombian accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

After the assassination, Haiti National Police Chief Léon Charles said there were 28 suspects and three had died in a shootout. By Friday evening, the police had identified 20 suspects detained.

They are still searching for suspects. Haitian police identified the two Haitian Americans detained as Joseph Vincent and James Solages. Here is the list of 18 Colombian suspects detained:

Jaimes Gersain Mendivelso German Alexander Ribera Garcia John Jader Andela Neil Caceres Duran Alex Miyer Pena Carlos Giovani Guerrero Torres Angel Mario Yacce Sierra Alberto Jheyner Carmona Florez Francisco Eladio Uribe Ochoa Naiser Franco Castaneda Enalder Vargas Gomez John Jairo Suares Joy Alejandro Zapata Girardo John Jairo Ramirez Gomez, Victor Albeiro Pinera Cardona Manuel “Mauritius” Antonio Guarin Gross Juan Carlos Yepes Clabijo Blaunicet Edwin.

The numbers reported have been changing as investigators work on putting together a complicated international puzzle. On Friday, the Colombian military identified 13 of the suspects as retired members of the Colombian military.

Colombian National Police Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia told reporters on Friday four companies recruited 13 of the Colombian suspects in Haiti, including a retired lieutenant colonel. He said the groups traveled separately to the Dominican Republic to cross the border into Haiti.

National Police Director, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, speaks during a press conference regarding the alleged participation of former Colombian soldiers in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Mose, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Haitian Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, told Haitian authorities that they were part of an operation to arrest Moïse — not to kill him — and were only there as translators, Haitian Investigative Judge Clément Noël said, according to Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian newspaper published in French.

Schubert Dorisme, of Tamarac, said Solages, 35, is his wife’s nephew and he has known him for about seven years. He said he was in shock when he found out Wednesday night that Solages had been arrested in Port-au-Prince.

“He doesn’t have military training,” Dorisme said Thursday afternoon. “He wasn’t in the military.”

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, among them Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second left, are shown to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dorisme said Solages travels to Haiti regularly to do charity work and visit his parents. State records show he was the president of FWA SA A JACMEL AVAN, INC., a Florida nonprofit organization named after Jacmel, a port town on the south coast of Haiti.

Dorisme said Solages had once dreamed of being the mayor of Jacmel.

ABC's Aicha El Hammar confirmed with Haiti's Minister of Election Matthias Pierre that a US citizen of Haitian descent- identified as James Solages-is a suspect in President Jovenel Moise's assassination and was detained Wednesday. Solages was detained on Wednesday, according to Pierre. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“Yeah, he helped in Haiti ... there is no way that thing would happen. That’s why I say probably somebody else used him,” Dorisme said. “I mean, we cannot believe it. I love my president ... I don’t think so. I don’t think he’s capable to do these things. I think somebody used him.”

Florida records show Solages had expired security officer and firearm licenses.

Police search the Morne Calvaire district of Petion Ville for suspects who remain at large in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. Moise was assassinated on July 7 after armed men attacked his private residence and gravely wounded his wife, first lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People look into the window of a police car carrying the bodies of two people killed in a shooting with police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two dead are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

