State attorney considering homicide charges for suspects who allegedly drugged and raped Miami Beach tourist

2 men drugged and raped woman who later died in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The two men accused of drugging, raping and robbing a tourist who was later found dead inside her hotel room could be facing additional charges.

Christine Englehardt would’ve turned 25 years old last Thursday.

Her loved ones spent Christine’s birthday at her grave site.

“You know she was her parents’ only child and they’re still besides themselves, they miss her so much,” said family friend Michael Sydney.

It’s been nearly four months since the young woman in town for Spring Break was found dead inside her Miami Beach hotel room.

Charged with drugging, raping and robbing her are 21-year-old Evorie Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News show the two men walking into her hotel, where investigators said they took turns having sex with her.

Detectives believe the two men met Englehardt at a restaurant and admitted to giving her a green pill, which the medical examiner now says may have led to her death.

Englehardt’s toxicology report, obtained by Local 10 News, shows her cause of death was,in part, due to fentanyl, which was also found in two green pills obtained as evidence from the suspects.

The report added that she also couldn’t breathe, saying:

“Although the concentration of fentanyl detected is fatal, a component of positional asphyxia, with her face pressed down into soft bedding as a result of physical restraint and/or chemical impairment to facilitate sexual assault, cannot be excluded.”

“We need to make sure that the punishment fits, all the pain that has been inflicted on so many people from the loss of her life,” said Sydney.

The two suspects have yet to be charged with this Englehardt’s death.

Following the release of the medical examiner report, the state attorney’s office told Local 10 News that they are considering homicide charges.

