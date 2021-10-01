Miya Marcano search targets swamp near where suspect’s phone pinged

Investigators are looking in a wooded area near where the cell phone of the "prime suspect" in the Florida college student's disappearance pinged.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are looking through a wooded area in New Smyrna Beach on Friday as the search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano reaches a week.

The 19-year-old from Pembroke Pines who attends school in Orlando hasn’t been seen since last Friday, a day she was supposed to fly back to Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities set up a command post early Friday morning in New Smyrna Beach — a coastal city in Volusia County, about an hour northeast of Orlando — where sources told Local 10 News they got a ping location from the prime suspect’s cell phone.

That prime suspect, Armando Cabellero, was found dead Monday of an apparent suicide.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Thursday that investigators believe Cabellero was responsible for Marcano’s disappearance. Cabellero was a maintenance worker at the Arden Villa apartments where Marcano lived and worked in the leasing office. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before his death.

Detectives said Cabellero made romantic advances toward Marcano that were repeatedly rebuffed, and that he used a master key to get into her apartment before she vanished.

The search efforts Friday have taken place on foot and on ATVs. The area is very heavy in brush and there is a body of swamp water.

Mina said Thursday that 60 detectives are working on this case, focusing on Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties. The FBI has also gotten involved.

Members of Marcano’s family say they are exhausted and desperate for answers.

“It’s very hard, cause I’m dying inside,” said Violet Delville, Miya’s grandmother. “We need closure regardless of what it is. I don’t know how life would be if we never know where she’s at.”

Candlelight vigils were held Thursday night in Orlando and at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Marcano’s alma mater.