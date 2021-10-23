Police arrest 3 teenagers in homicide of missing Miramar student

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Three teenagers have been arrested for the death of an 18-year-old from Miramar that had been previously reported missing.

According to Miramar police, Andre Clemens, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were arrested and charged in the death of Dwight “DJ” Grant.

Grant was found dead just steps from his home in Miramar earlier this week.

Authorities located his body on Tuesday after Grant’s family reported him missing on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Investigators found blood stains that led them to a body, which was later confirmed to be Grant.

Earlier this week, Local 10 News learned that the teen’s death was over a girl, and that Grant had been caught in a love triangle.

The deadly attack on Grant was also caught on surveillance video, according to a Local 10 News source.

According to police, the three teens who were arrested have all facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.