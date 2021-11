HIALEAH, Fla. – An oxygen-tank-dependent woman was injured during a house fire on Friday near Amelia Earhart Park, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Witnesses reported there was heavy smoke. She was struggling to breathe when firefighters arrived at the home on East 65th Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez said the woman was the only one injured and paramedics treated her outside of the home.

This is a developing story.