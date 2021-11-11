Home in Hialeah turns into crime scene; man suffers cuts to neck, hand

A man was injured during a shooting at a home on Thursday in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was injured on Thursday afternoon at a home in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue Capt. David Rodriguez, a man suffered a large laceration to the hand and neck.

Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home on West 23rd Street near West Seventh Court, just north of Okeechobee Road.

Officers used crime scene tape to block access to the home, questioned a witness outside, and took pictures of the driveway.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man who was wounded to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Rodriguez.

The Hialeah Police Department has yet to release information on the case. There were initial unconfirmed reports of an armed robbery.

