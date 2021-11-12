77º
Driver crashes into building injuring 3 in Lauderhill

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill
A driver crashed into an apartment building on Thursday in Lauderhill. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A driver crashed a white Honda through a building’s wall and into an apartment’s bedroom on Thursday in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, three people suffered minor injuries in the building near the intersection of Northwest 49th Street and Northwest 78th Avenue.

“We were just watching TV and we heard this loud boom,” said Dawn Saunders, a neighbor.

Fire Rescue personnel determined the apartment wasn’t safe, so the residents will not be able to go back home until the wall is repaired.

There was enough damage the water service had to be temporarily suspended.

