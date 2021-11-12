Driver crashes into building injuring 3 in Lauderhill

A driver crashed into an apartment building on Thursday in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A driver crashed a white Honda through a building’s wall and into an apartment’s bedroom on Thursday in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, three people suffered minor injuries in the building near the intersection of Northwest 49th Street and Northwest 78th Avenue.

“We were just watching TV and we heard this loud boom,” said Dawn Saunders, a neighbor.

Fire Rescue personnel determined the apartment wasn’t safe, so the residents will not be able to go back home until the wall is repaired.

There was enough damage the water service had to be temporarily suspended.