Dirty Dining Extra: Vicky Bakery’s Pembroke Pines location ordered to stop selling all food

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – State records show an inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the Vicky Bakery in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday and found evidence of rodent activity.

According to records, a “stop sale order” was issued on all “open foods.”

A “stop use order” was issued on “all processing of open foods and equipment.”

According to the inspection, all affected areas must be adequately cleaned and sanitized. This Vicky Bakery location must also develop and implement a pest management control program before the stop sale and stop use orders will be lifted.

***VICKY BAKERY

15955 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION DATE: 12/8/21

“PROCESSING- OBSERVED MULTIPLE RODENT EXCRETA THROUGH OUT THE FLOORS AROUND WALLS AND ADJACENT TO 3 BAY SINK.”

“FOOD SERVICE-OBSERVED MULTIPLE RODENT EXCRETA THROUGH OUT FLOORS LOCATED UNDER HAND SINK COMPARTMENT CABINET, STOP USE / STOP SALE ORDER ISSUED.”