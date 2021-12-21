Florida pulls pro-vaccination television ads, replacing with spots that don’t mention vaccines

State sponsored commercials promoting COVID-19 vaccinations have been pulled from Florida’s airwaves.

The new ads that replaced them make no mention of the vaccine.

Spots are produced by the Florida Department of Health, which then disseminates them to stations around the state. Direction for the new ads come straight from the top, Governor Ron DeSantis, and the change has been noticeable.

New Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph. Ladapo appears in the new ad, which shows a vaccine, but never says the word. The video can be seen below:

The new ad also shows the monoclonal antibodies site at Tropical Park, which on Tuesday ran out of Regeneron supply.

It features Covid patients and also promotes exercise and taking vitamins, all under the directive of Gov. DeSantis.

Last March, the Biden administration rolled out a billion dollar ad campaign about the importance of the vaccine.

Initially, the State of Florida did, too, in mid-September, with federal Covid relief funding footing the bill.

Those videos featured pastors, local sports stars and health department veterans. One can be seen below, the other by clicking here.

These ran until early November, when the state health department made a sudden change.

The decision was made to pull those vaccine promoting spots in television markets around the state, instead running anti-smoking spots with that Covid funding while the new campaign was developed.

In the new campaign, which stresses the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system and remaining active, there is no mention of vaccines.