High demand for COVID-19 tests in Miami-Dade County as Christmas approaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Nochebuena and Christmas Eve gatherings just hours away, there was confusion at the COVID-19 testing site at Tropical Park.

Testing was supposed to run until three but the line was cut off earlier and drivers were turned away.

There was also a huge demand for the at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Miami-Dade handed out thousands on Friday while supplies lasted at five library branches.

Thousands more will be distributed at 27 Miami-Dade library branches starting on Monday, Dec. 27.

As for Christmas Day on Saturday, Miami-Dade said it will have three testing sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are at Tropical Park, the South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North Campus.

Miami-Dade County coronavirus home page

Miami-Dade Public Library locations

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.