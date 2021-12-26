Record-breaking COVID cases impacts travelers around area

For the second time in a week, Florida has broken a record for daily COVID-19 cases, with nearly 33,000 being reported on Friday.

For the second time in a week, Florida has broken a record for daily COVID-19 cases, with nearly 33,000 being reported on Friday.

The highly mutated and dominant omicron variant led to long testing lines in the area on Christmas morning. Several locations in Miami-Dade County handed out home test kits.

Omicron is taking a toll on the airline industry as well, with dozens of flights cancelled due to airlines such as Delta, JetBlue and others being short-staffed.

“Yea it’s frustrating,” said Oscar Cardozo, whose flight was canceleld. “Yes of course, because we are stuck here we can’t travel.”

Benjamin Alaimo got back from a cruise trip in December and has tested positive for COVID-19.

Alaimo was on the Symphony of the Seas and was hoping to spend time with family before his positive test. The boat he was on had nearly 50 positive cases.

“I just wish the cruise line would’ve informed us so we could’ve made better decisions about not going to the theatre or at least wearing our masks at all times,” Alaimo said. “So I’ve driven all the way to Connecticut and I can’t spend Christmas with my father.”