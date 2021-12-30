‘Where are you now?’ Florida mayor asks DeSantis amid COVID surge

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says all Floridians should be outraged by the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The head of one of Florida’s largest counties is calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant spreads across the state.

“He signed into law legislation that effectively prohibited local governments from being able to take charge and lead in our fight against COVID-19,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said earlier this week. “Our residents, Florida residents, should be outraged and ask, ‘Where are you now?’”

His comments come as Florida reported nearly 47,000 new cases to the CDC Wednesday -- a new single-day record of cases.

And, here at home, Miami-Dade announced they have officially hit a 25 percent positivity rate, meaning one in every four tests given in the last seven days has come back positive for COVID-19.

As part of efforts to shorten wait times for the crush of people trying to get tested, Miami-Dade has increased testing hours at Zoo Miami, the South Dade Government Center, Tropical Park and Aventura Mall.

They also opened new locations at the Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park and the Dolphin Station Park and Ride.

In Broward, the county announced they will begin handing out free, at-home covid test kits Thursday at nine library locations across the area.

They’ve also increased testing capacity at Markham Park, CB Smith Park and Mills Pond Park, and a new site will be opening at Mullins Park on Monday.