South Florida woman scores $1 million lottery prize

This scratch-off revealed a $1 million prize for a Hollywood resident.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida has its first big lottery score of 2022, with a Hollywood woman revealing a $1 million prize on a scratch-off.

Florida Lottery says Sonia Morrison, 58, claimed a $710,000 lump sum payout after playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic game.

Morrison bought her $20 ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc. at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.

The seller receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

RECENT FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:

$1 million scratch-off sold on North Miami Beach

Miami-Dade man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

Broward man hits $1 million Florida Lottery top prize on scratch-off

Ad

Expectant father wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize

Another Broward Publix sells million-dollar scratch-off

$5 million scratch-off sold at Publix in Broward

Florida Publix shopper walks out with $1 million in lottery winnings

South Florida man hits $1 million scratch-off prize