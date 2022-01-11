South Florida woman scores $1 million lottery prize

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida has its first big lottery score of 2022, with a Hollywood woman revealing a $1 million prize on a scratch-off.
Florida Lottery says Sonia Morrison, 58, claimed a $710,000 lump sum payout after playing the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic game.
Morrison bought her $20 ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc. at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.
The seller receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.
