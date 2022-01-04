$1 million scratch-off sold on North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami man is starting off 2022 with a big addition to his bank account.
Peter Dinane, 47, claimed a $1 million top prize playing the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off, Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.
He took his winnings in a lump sum worth $790,000.
State lottery officials say Dinane bought the lucky $30 ticket from Mr. Fresh Farmers Market at 13601 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach.
The seller receives a $2,000 bonus commission.
