Expectant father wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize

This holiday-themed scratch-off ticket delivered some well needed cash for an expecting father from Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Christian Lainez is about to start a family, and the Miami-Dade resident now has a nest egg to help out.

Lainez, 29, won a $1 million top prize playing Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 Holiday Winnings scratch-off and says he and his wife will use some of that to buy their first house.

“My wife and I are expecting our first baby,” he told state lottery officials. “Now instead of renting another apartment we can buy our first home together and get everything ready before the baby arrives.”

Lainez took his winnings as a lump sum worth $795,000.

He bought the lucky $5 ticket from Shell Red Road (at 3500 Red Road in Miramar). The seller receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

That particular holiday scratcher went into play in November and offers six top prizes worth $1 million. Four have been already paid, according to Florida Lottery’s website.

