2 Florida Lottery players from same city each win $1 million

PENSACOLA, Fla. – It was a double-dose of luck for two scratch-off players in Pensacola.

Frances Peterson and Walter Scales were both announced as $1 million winners from that city — both from playing Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited game.

Peterson bought her winning ticket from a Circle K at 800 West Garden Street in Pensacola, state lottery officials said. Scales’ ticket came from Sai Krupa, located at 7815 North Davis Highway in Pensacola.

Both took their winnings in the form of one-time, lump-sum payments of $795,000. Each retailer receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

That particular scratch-off game costs $20 to play and offers the chance at top prizes worth $5 million or $1 million.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:

Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money

Ad

Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize

Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving

Broward man is a Powerball winner on Publix quick pick