Broward man is a Powerball winner on Publix quick pick

SUNRISE, Fla. – A Broward County man is celebrating a big-time Powerball score this Thanksgiving.

Ian Murray, 51, just collected after hitting for a $2 million prize on the Nov. 6 drawing of the multistate lottery game.

Lottery officials say he bought the quick-pick ticket from the Publix at Sawgrass Square (12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise).

Murray’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number to win a jackpot.

Last month, a Miami-Dade County man scored a $1 million Powerball prize.

A Gainesville woman was another recent Powerball winner.

Florida has been part of the multistate Powerball game since 2009.

The next drawing, with an estimated $224 million jackpot, is Wednesday night.

