Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

This scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize for a North Lauderdale woman.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida woman is in the money after a $5 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize.

Vilma Valladares Diaz, 41, of North Lauderdale, won big playing the 50X the Cash game, Florida Lottery announced Friday.

She claimed a lump-sum payment of $890,000.

State lottery officials say Valladares Diaz bought the lucky ticket at Sunshine, located at 7336 Southgate Boulevard in North Lauderdale, which will collect a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS:

Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize

Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving

Ad

Broward man is a Powerball winner on Publix quick pick

Florida man buys $2 million scratch-off after almost running out of gas

Florida Lottery reveals 3 more million-dollar winners