Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

This scratch-off was the ticket to millions for a lucky Florida man.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. – Nothing rings in the holidays like $5 million in lottery winnings.

Jeffrey Ariss, 58, of Homosassa in Citrus County, is enjoying that festive start to the season after claiming the top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Ariss decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

State lottery officials say he bought the $20 scratcher at Star Food Mart, located at 8078 South Sun Coast Boulevard in Homosassa. The store receives a $10,000 bonus commission.

The Gold Rush Limited game launched in September and has paid out three of 32 available $5 million top prizes.

