2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. – It must be nice to toss a million bucks in your cart when doing your pre-Thanksgiving shopping.

That (kind of) happened for two lucky Publix shoppers in southern Florida who just claimed their prizes from Florida Lottery scratch-offs.

Keith Kordich, 49, of Boca Raton, won a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game, deciding to take his winnings as a lump sum worth $880,000.

His ticket came from the Publix at 1001 South Federal Highway in Boca Raton.

On the other side of the state, Eric Bratt, 35, of Naples, revealed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off.

State lottery officials say Bratt took a lump sum worth $795,000 from the ticket bought at 4601 9th Street North in Naples.

Both of those supermarkets receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.

