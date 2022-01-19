Woman fatally struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Southeast Fourth Street and South Dixie Highway.

She said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the area and found a woman who had been struck by the train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body.

The train appeared to have already left the area.

The east and westbound lanes of Southeast Fourth Street were shut down after the incident, but the scene has since been cleared.

St. Louis said BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. She said the Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) and Railroad police were also contacted.