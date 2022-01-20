Some North Miami residents keep on having to step on raw sewage

A sewage pipe was spewing raw sewage in the front of the Prestige Pointe apartments, at 1525 NE 125th St.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There were more sewage problems in North Miami on Thursday.



Residents said this happens every few weeks.

“When I came out in the morning that’s when I noticed clumped up tissue and human waste on our street,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

In September, residents also complained about human waste on the sidewalk and in the street.

“I literally had to step over human feces to get to my car,” said.

The complex is under the responsibility of the Prestige Estates property management.

The city issued the property owner a notice to appear in court on Dec. 16 to address the raw sewage that was coming from the property. The court ordered the property owner to fix the problem.

The issue was fixed in one area, but it’s now coming up again in another. Sewage was now bubbling up from the manhole right across the street, which now falls under the city officials’ responsibility.

