MIAMI – A South Florida resident is one of the newest millionaires from the multistate Powerball drawing.

Jamil Mackey, 48, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from a draw held last month, Florida Lottery announced.

Lottery officials say Mackey’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers (but not the Powerball number) from the Jan. 12 drawing.

He bought his ticket at U Save Fish & Chicken at 6900 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami. The seller gets a $1,000 bonus commission.