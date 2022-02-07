Air Force vet wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize

SARASOTA, Fla. – An Air Force veteran is flying high after claiming a $1 million top prize playing Florida Lottery’s “Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ scratch-off game.
Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota, decided to take his winnings in the form of a lump sum worth $790,000.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Lansford told state lottery officials. “My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, so we decided to try our luck. Now we’re celebrating our own big win!”
Lansford bought his $30 ticket from a Shell station at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.
