Air Force vet wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize

Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota won a top prize playin the "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game.

SARASOTA, Fla. – An Air Force veteran is flying high after claiming a $1 million top prize playing Florida Lottery’s “Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ scratch-off game.

Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota, decided to take his winnings in the form of a lump sum worth $790,000.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Lansford told state lottery officials. “My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, so we decided to try our luck. Now we’re celebrating our own big win!”

Lansford bought his $30 ticket from a Shell station at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:

Miami millionaire: Scratch-off winner sold in Hialeah

Florida’s 1st Powerball Double Play winner gets $10 million

Ad

Miami woman wins $1 million lottery prize

Fort Lauderdale man wins $5,000 a week for life

Broward man leaves Publix with $1 million lottery winner

2 Florida Publix shoppers walk out with lottery millions

Broward woman picks up $1 million lottery prize at Publix