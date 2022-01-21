76º
Fort Lauderdale man wins $5,000 a week for life

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Jose Canales of Fort Lauderdale is taking a payout worth more than $4.6 million after scratching off the top prize in the $5,000 A Week For Life game. (Photo courtesy of Florida Lottery)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County lottery player has been set up for life after claiming a top prize from the $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

Jose Canales of Fort Lauderdale bought the lucky $10 ticket from the Chevron located at 3100 West Davie Boulevard.

He decided to take his winnings as a lump sum worth $4.66 million, Florida Lottery officials said.

The Chevron gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

State lottery officials say that particular scratch-off game launched in July and three of the four top prizes have now been paid.

