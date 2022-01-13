Broward woman picks up $1 million lottery prize at Publix

A South Florida woman found a $1 million prize on this scratch-off she bought at a Publix in Weston.

WESTON, Fla. – A Weston woman’s trip to Publix led to a massive payday.

Florida Lottery announced that Juliana Pavon revealed a $1 million prize playing the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game. She decided to take her winnings in a lump-sum payment worth $760,000.

Pavon bought the $20 ticket from the Publix at 4567 Weston Road. The store receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

